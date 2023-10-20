He’s No Longer Allowing His Neighbor’s Kids To Play In His Backyard Because They Broke His Beloved Garden Gnome And Trampled His Flower Bed

This 35-year-old man lives in a house, and he has a spacious backyard that he keeps well-maintained for his family to enjoy.

He also has neighbors named Mark and Jane, who are a couple. Mark is 37, Jane is 34, and they have three kids. So, his family used to be really friendly with the neighbors.

“However, our relationship took a hit due to an incident,” he said.

One day, Mark and Jane’s kids started playing in his backyard without getting permission first. And while there, the kids trampled over his flower bed and accidentally broke a garden gnome– which he really cherished.

At that point, he tried to have a polite discussion with Mark and Jane.

“Explaining that while we don’t mind their kids playing in our yard occasionally, they should ask for permission and be careful,” he explained.

Well, rather than understanding or apologizing, Mark and Jane just got super defensive. They claimed that “kids will be kids” and shouldn’t be required to ask permission every single time.

On top of that, Mark and Jane tried to insinuate that he was being too uptight and oversensitive about the garden gnome.

So, after that, he was done trying to rectify the issue. He decided to just set some boundaries, telling Mark and Jane that their children were not allowed in his backyard anymore.

