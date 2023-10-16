He’s Not Sure How To Get His Girlfriend To See That She Needs To Start Learning How To Cook

This 27-year-old guy has a girlfriend the same age as him, and they have been dating for three years.

They currently live together, and he says that their relationship is pretty excellent. They are even talking about getting married, having kids, and spending their lives together.

Throughout the entire time that he has been dating his girlfriend, she has never made one single meal for herself or for him, and this is the one thing that really irritates him about her.

Once in a blue moon, she will throw together scrambled eggs for her breakfast, but that is the extent of her skills in the kitchen.

On the flip side, he cooks every single day just about, and he makes lunch as well as dinner for them multiple times a week. He also makes them breakfast on the weekends.

Even when he is only trying to cook something for himself to enjoy, he tries to make extra so she can eat later in case she wants to.

His girlfriend has struggled with food and has a complex relationship with it, and she also had body image problems.

“But at the same time, I consider cooking to be a necessary life skill, and it’s gotten really frustrating that she refuses to contribute in that aspect of our cohabitation,” he explained.

“It’s not that she doesn’t eat, she just refuses to cook and has to be dragged to come to the grocery store with me. She would be perfectly happy eating out for every meal or just heating up frozen or pre-prepared meals for the rest of her life.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.