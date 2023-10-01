He’s Planning On Telling His Noisy Upstairs Neighbor That He’s Going On Vacation With His Wife, Even Though He’s Not, To Catch Him Blaring Music Past Quiet Hours

This man lives in an apartment complex where the apartments are right on top of one another.

Six months ago, a new upstairs neighbor named Ben moved in.

Unfortunately, since the day Ben moved in upstairs, he has been playing his music insanely loud and until as late as 3 a.m.

This has been terrible for his sleep schedule because he goes to sleep at 9 p.m. and has to get up at 3 a.m. to start getting ready for work.

The first night that this happened, he gave Ben a pass since he had just moved into the apartment complex.

However, the following night, Ben was blaring K-pop music at 10 p.m. He knew that Ben was playing the music from the bedroom because he could hear it directly above him while he was trying to sleep in his room.

“My wife and I knocked on his door and introduced ourselves and said that his music is way too loud,” he said.

Ben turned down the volume a bit, but it didn’t help. The music was still obnoxiously loud, so he went back up to knock on Ben’s door a second time to tell him that he needed to turn his music down even more.

This time, Ben didn’t listen to him and kept the music at the same volume.

