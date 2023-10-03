He’s Pretty Sure He Caught His Wife Cheating With Her Coworker After He Came Across Hidden Steamy Selfies She Snapped At Work And Deleted Messages

This 25-year-old man has been with his 26-year-old wife for five years, and they just got married to one another.

They have been through a lot, but they have remained by one another’s side throughout their struggles, and they really trust one another.

His wife works a very demanding job, and she frequently comes home pretty late. He’s understanding of that since he knows that his wife has a hard time completing all of her work within normal workday hours.

One late night recently, his wife passed out on the couch, and he decided to take a peek at her phone.

He knows it’s not right to dig through something so personal like this, but he was curious, and that got the better of him.

He then flipped through the photos on his wife’s phone and realized she had a hidden, locked folder.

He is aware of the password his wife uses, so he used that and was able to unlock the folder. Inside, there were tons of steamy snaps she had taken of herself over the course of the last month.

He has never seen any of these photos of his wife before. Ever. What also was upsetting to him is that she took a lot of these photos at work.

“I look at her messages and see she has only one deleted message thread with a coworker of hers,” he explained.

