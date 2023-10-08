He’s Pretty Sure He Saw A Ghost When He Was In A Patient’s Home And He Asked Them Who The Lady In The Living Room Was

Luke has been a nurse for nearly 20 years. He currently works in the UK as a district nurse. In this position, he doesn’t work in hospitals, only seeing patients in their homes or in care homes.

Throughout his career, he’d already worked in numerous hospitals, and he enjoys not working in a hospital setting anymore.

For most of his life, he’s been intrigued by the unexplained. Once he entered the nursing field, he started to truly believe in ghosts and the paranormal, but he didn’t have all the answers to his questions about these spooky entities. In his free time, Luke listens to paranormal and true crime podcasts to feed his curiosity.

Luke’s paranormal experiences make him feel validated in his belief in ghosts because of the fact that he’s a professional person, not just someone with preconceived notions whose mind could be playing tricks on him.

He believes that he’s a rational person who has always been curious but wants to gather information and do research before coming to a conclusion on his views.

Two years ago, he was mentoring a third-year nursing student on an average July day. The student, M, was what they referred to as a “mature student,” which meant that they were slightly older, usually because they’d taken time off to have kids before returning to college.

“M was naturally good with people. She was honest and caring. She and I went to see a patient. The patient, P, had complex needs. She lived in an old, semi-detached house on the outskirts of a small town. Due to the complexity of the visit, I needed to collect items from my car boot (trunk). I advised M to go in and introduce herself and start her assessment on P,” he said.

At this point in their training, students in their third year are given more independence as they’re working in the field with patients.

While M went inside the house, Luke looked through his trunk to get the supplies he needed, which included a blood pressure monitor, heart rate monitor, blood oxygen monitor, and bottles.

