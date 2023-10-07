He’s Really Struggling And Asked His Teenage Son To Pay The Water Bill Each Month, But His Son Threw A Fit And Didn’t Think It’s Fair To Be Expected To Contribute Financially

When this man’s son was 15, he got his first job. Now, his son is 16 and making about $300 each month.

Finances in his household are tight, though, since he is the sole provider for five people. So, he believes that it’s only right for his son– who is the only other person working currently– to begin contributing to the household expenses.

He detailed how, when he was a teen, he lived in a trailer home. At the same time, his mom worked two jobs just to provide for their family.

“I would contribute, sometimes half my pay, to help with food, bills, etc., and I was happy to because that’s what families do,” he recalled.

“We grew up poor, and my mom did her best. My dad wasn’t in the picture.”

Then, once he became an adult, he worked as hard as he could so that way his kids wouldn’t have to live the same way he did.

He has successfully provided a roof over their head, given his children their own rooms, and given them food, clothes, and other comfort items– like cell phones, televisions, and the internet.

However, the past few years have been a struggle ever since the COVID-19 pandemic. He, unfortunately, lost his former job. So, he has been working in a different field, earning half of his old salary.

“I work six to seven days a week now for less money,” he revealed.

