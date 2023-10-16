He’s Refusing To Buy His Fiancée’s Best Friend A Wedding Gift Because Traveling To The Destination Wedding Is Already Costing Them $2,000

Next year, this 22-year-old man and his fiancée, also 22, are getting married.

His fiancée’s best friend is having a destination wedding during the Christmas season, and she is hoping that the two of them will attend.

Unfortunately, his fiancée’s best friend didn’t ask her to be a bridesmaid, yet all of her other friends were included as bridesmaids.

In all, he and his fiancée would have to spend $2,000 to go to her friend’s wedding, which is a three-day event. He would have to take a day off of work in order to go, and the amount of money they would be spending is their monthly rent.

To make attending possible, he would have to do all he could to save up enough money.

In his opinion, he doesn’t think it makes sense for him to go to the wedding in the first place, and he believes that money could be better spent elsewhere.

He’s currently debating whether or not he should go. If he does attend the wedding, he wonders if it would be tacky not to bring his fiancée’s friend a gift because they would have already spent so much money just to be there.

On the other hand, he wonders if he would look like a jerk if he didn’t attend so that they could save money and his fiancée traveled to the wedding on her own.

He has been financially struggling, and he started a new job not too long ago. His job tasks change each day, and it’s difficult to predict what his paychecks will look like. It will take time for him to feel more stable.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.