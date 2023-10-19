He’s Refusing To Go To A Concert With His Girlfriend Because He Hates The Artist’s Music, But His Girlfriend Thinks He Should Compromise For Their Relationship

This man and his girlfriend live in the UK, and his girlfriend loves attending concerts.

Next year, an artist is on tour, and his girlfriend would be thrilled to see this artist perform live.

When his girlfriend heard about the tour, she asked him if he wanted to go to the concert with her, but he said he didn’t want to.

His reasoning was that he despised the artist’s music. Plus, he’s not a fan of who the artist is as a person, either.

“My girlfriend said relationships are about compromise and that I should do it for her, and she’ll obviously do things I enjoy,” he said.

After that, he pointed out to her that he had attended five concerts that she wanted to go to despite him not enjoying any of the musical artists.

He continued, reminding her that they had only done one thing throughout their relationship that he’d wanted to do, which clearly illustrated a bit of an imbalance.

“I told her that I have repeatedly done things for her, but this was one artist that I just would not go and see,” he explained.

In response, his girlfriend expressed her annoyance, claiming that it was unfair that he didn’t want to attend this concert with her.

