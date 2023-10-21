He’s Refusing To Let His Brother, Who Has ASD, Move In With Him Because He Thinks His Parents Are Just Being Lazy And Expect Him To Be A Full-Time Caregiver

Not long ago, this 19-year-old man signed a lease on an apartment.

He bought everything for his new apartment himself, as well as started the process of moving all of his belongings into his place.

Throughout this big life transition, his parents have supported him and are proud of him for moving into an apartment by himself. They helped him hire some movers, which he greatly appreciated.

However, issues have arisen related to his little brother, Ethan.

“My brother Ethan is extremely autistic. He will sometimes have a meltdown if we don’t do things the way he wants to and is non-verbal 87% of the time. He was a miracle baby but had to stay in the hospital for two weeks after his birth,” he said.

While he loves Ethan, his parents have tried to force him into the role of a 24/7 babysitter, and he acknowledged that that’s not what he is to Ethan.

Before he officially moved, his parents asked if this past Friday he’d be able to bring his brother along during the designated move-in day, and they insinuated that they wanted Ethan to also live with him.

He froze and asked them to repeat their request.

“I quickly explained that I don’t have the money or time for him, as I have a job and a girlfriend, and I’m going off to college. But as I explained my disdain, they said it was only for a little bit, and they needed a ‘break,'” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.