He’s Refusing To Let His Mom Watch His Kids Anymore After His 3-Year-Old Ran Away From Her Home

This man and his wife have four kids, who are all under 10-years-old.

His teenage sister has disabilities, and she lives with his mother. His sister has a lot of special needs, so his mother needs to devote ample amounts of time and attention in order to take care of her. His mother also has a lot of other important obligations that she’s committed to.

Almost all the time, he and his wife hire a babysitter whenever they have plans to go out somewhere, just the two of them.

Once in a while, his mother badgers them and questions why they hire a babysitter instead of letting her watch their children.

“My honest reply was, ‘You have your hands full. I feel bad asking you to do more. A year ago was one of the rare occasions we left the kids with her for a few hours. When we got back, Mom looked like she had seen a ghost. She said my 3-year-old ran away while she was helping my disabled sister,” he said.

His mother was terrified and panicking, searching high and low, but she hadn’t called the police yet.

Then, one of her neighbors pulled into her driveway and told her that other neighbors had called the cops.

Apparently, the cops later found their child further down the road and were searching for their child’s home.

“Mom lives in the country with a giant forest and a creek behind her property. It was also getting dark and cold. Suppose my child would have gone into the forest instead of down the road. I just thank God that that’s not what happened,” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.