He’s Refusing To Return His Ex-Girlfriend’s Butterfly Necklace Because He Already Gave It To His Younger Sister, Who Fell In Love With The Piece Of Jewelry

Not long ago, this 25-year-old man and his ex, Jane, 23, ended their relationship.

Currently, he lives with his parents, while Jane lives in an on-campus dorm at her college, which is an hour away from him. So, while they dated, she had some of her stuff at his parents’ house.

The job he has right now pays well, and since he saved a lot of money by living with his parents, he was able to spend a lot of money on gifts for Jane. He often bought her nice jewelry.

Jane’s style wasn’t too extravagant, so the jewelry he bought wasn’t outrageously expensive. However, he’d bought a lot of the pieces while at markets that he and Jane would visit while taking trips around the country, and most of the jewelry they found was handcrafted.

When he and Jane broke up, she came over to his place to get all her belongings that were still there, and she asked that he make sure not to be home while she was there, which he didn’t have a problem with.

“But I did notice when I got back that she left behind her jewelry box full of trinkets. I promptly sent her a photo of the open box, asking if she wanted me to either ship it or drop it off. I got back a really rude response. It was something along the lines of, ‘I don’t want anything that reminds me of the time I wasted with you.’ It was really hurtful given that it was a mutual split, but whatever,” he said.

Even though none of the jewelry was expensive, he didn’t want to throw any of it away. So, he decided to allow his younger sisters, 8 and 11, to look through the jewelry and keep what they wanted. He planned to most likely donate the remaining pieces to a shelter.

“My 8-year-old sister, Julie, really liked an opal butterfly necklace from the box. And by really liked it, I mean she loves it. She hasn’t taken it off since she put it on and keeps coming out with the cutest ‘thank yous.’ She even made me a little thank you card at school with butterflies on them. It’s no secret that I have a real soft spot for my sisters, and why wouldn’t I? They’re beautiful girls,” he explained.

Yesterday, Jane called him, and she was acting completely different than she had been through text when he was asking her about her jewelry box. Jane apologized for what she said, acknowledging that it had been really cruel.

