He’s Sad And Embarrassed That He Has Lost His Wife To Her New Hobby, And They’re Heading For A Divorce

This 38-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife have been married for 11 years now, and they have two little children who are both under the age of 10.

Back when he met with his wife all those years ago, he liked yoga and occasionally doing triathlons for fun.

His wife was into a lot of different activities related to fitness, but she wasn’t invested in any one specific thing. As the years wore on, she began to show more of an interest in his hobbies, which was wonderful, as it meant they could spend time together doing these things.

But then, they got married and welcomed their kids into the world, but they were always staying active together. After his wife gave birth to their youngest, she figured she was so into yoga that she would like to become a teacher.

It was not only expensive for his wife to pursue this, but it also cost a lot of her time as well.

“After our second was born, she left her office job to be a stay-at-home mom and to start teaching yoga on the side,” he explained.

“She loved this so much [that] she decided she wanted to do fitness full time when the kids were both in school, so in preparation, she picked up multiple other certifications to teach many different things, including personal training.”

“As our kids got older, she started teaching more and more, but quickly realized that this was taking a toll on her body and burning her out. It just wasn’t possible to do this full-time for her.”

This all happened four years ago, and his wife stopped to consider the fact that yoga wasn’t the right fitness journey for her. Instead, she thought she should look into running coaching, which he was supportive of.

