He’s Sharing An Uplifting Message, Reminding You To Be Grateful For What You Have

Showing gratitude is not just an activity you do every Thanksgiving. Gratitude can be one of the most powerful tools you can have on your emotional tool belt. It can completely transform your life when you practice it daily.

I’m sure there are moments when you’re sick of going to work and repeating the same mind-numbing routine every day. You might even wish you weren’t stuck with your current life and yearn for something more, something better.

However, that type of thought process only works to perpetuate the cycle of unhappiness you’re feeling.

So even on days when you feel like things couldn’t get any worse, remember to practice gratitude to get you through tough times.

Not only will a grateful attitude help during dire circumstances, but it can also bring hope and allow you to celebrate the good.

TikToker Matt Graham (@notmattgraham) is sharing an uplifting message, reminding people to be grateful for what they have.

“There are people who would kill to be in your position. There are so many people that would trade anything just to be able to do what you constantly [complain] about having to do,” said Matt.

Perhaps you’re tired of waking up early and going on a run just to preserve your physical health. Or maybe you dread the commute to and from work every day.

Matt points out that there are plenty of people out there who would love to be in your shoes. They would be ecstatic at the idea of being able to walk on two legs or even just to leave their house in general, things that the average person takes for granted on a daily basis.

