He’s Supposed To Get Married In A Few Weeks, And His Fiancée Called Him To Say Something Happened In A Hotel Room With Her Coworker

This 33-year-old guy and his 29-year-old fiancée are supposed to be getting married in a couple of weeks.

A week ago, his fiancée was asked to go on a last-minute trip for work to another country, and she’s going to be coming home in three days.

Around midnight yesterday, his fiancée called him as he was about to go to sleep, and she told him she was not calling him for a good reason.

His fiancée told him that she had gone out with one of her male coworkers and had a couple of glasses of wine at a bar.

When they decided to head back to their hotel, she was having a hard time walking straight and had to lean on her coworker the entire time they were on their way back.

“Once back at the hotel, he walked her into her room, where I believe she went and lay down on her bed,” he explained.

“I’m not 100% sure on the details, but at some point, he was also on the bed, and the two cuddled. She said there was little to no kissing involved, and the two cuddled until he vocalized that he should leave (he has a GF), to which she agreed. So he left.”

“She has never given me any reason to not trust her. We have been together for 6.5 years. She called me immediately once she woke up and told me what she could recollect. She told me she was missing me and that “I was all she could see.”

Since his fiancée had a lot to drink, she claimed she could not really remember a lot of the details regarding what happened with her coworker once they got to her hotel room.

