He’s Threatening To Divorce His Wife Because He’s Convinced His Mother-In-Law Is A Kleptomanic, And His Wife Even Allowed His Mother-In-Law To Take His Mom’s Ring While He Was Out Of Town

Breakups and divorces are the absolute worst, especially when one of the main reasons why you split up is because of someone outside your relationship.

One man is threatening to divorce his wife because she’s been supporting his mother-in-law’s toxic behavior and recently gave away his most prized possession.

He’s 43 and has been married to his 41-year-old wife for seven years. Unfortunately, one of the biggest things affecting his relationship is his issues with his mother-in-law.

He’s never seen eye-to-eye with his mother-in-law, and they’ve always had their differences. However, out of his love for his wife, he would do his best to ignore his issues with her mom, and things eventually got better when he and his wife moved to the other side of the country for work.

One of his issues with his mother-in-law is that she always insists on being in everyone’s business and doesn’t respect privacy. She’ll also be very loud-mouthed and voice her negative opinions regarding almost everything, including her dislike for him.

His mother-in-law expects everyone to bend over backward for her, and although he’s worked very hard to prove himself as a good husband for her daughter, she still doesn’t approve of him.

In addition to never warming up to him, his mother-in-law has issues with stealing, and he’s convinced she’s a kleptomaniac. His mother-in-law is convinced that because she’s an older woman, if she ever got caught stealing, people would pity her.

“This has always troubled me, and I have never been fully comfortable with the thought of her coming to my and my wife’s house, as she has been expressing an interest in a ring that was left for me by my mother, who unfortunately passed away seven years ago,” he explained.

“The passing was very difficult for me, and looking at the ring reminds me of all of the memories me and my mother made together.”

