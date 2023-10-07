He’s Upset That His Wife Purchased A Brand-New Stroller Instead Of A Used One Without Telling Him, Even Though They Just Bought A New House

This 36-year-old man and his wife, also 36, have a 1-year-old daughter together.

Not long ago, they purchased their first home.

While this is obviously an exciting time, there are obviously a lot of financial stressors that go along with home ownership.

“We are facing a steep increase in our interest rate, on top of the usual $10,000 to $15,000 it already cost to move into the house,” he said.

He and his wife would like to be able to take a trip and fly somewhere while their daughter’s airfare would still be free.

He is incredibly careful and strict with money, sometimes too much so.

Since they were considering a vacation, his wife said that she wanted to purchase a third stroller that could be used specifically for when they travel. Currently, they have a traditional stroller and one specifically for running. The third stroller would be airline-approved for storing in the overhead compartments on flights.

“My typical approach to spending is to ask myself if an expense can be avoided, delayed, or reduced. While I agree that this expense can’t be avoided (or delayed by more than a few months), I told my wife we could reduce this expense by buying a cheaper brand travel stroller (for instance, $200 versus $530) and/or buying used,” he explained.

Yesterday, he received a notification on the Amazon account that he and his wife share. The notification showed that his wife bought the more expensive stroller that she wanted. He brought it up to his wife, and she said that she decided to purchase the stroller without asking him for his approval first.

