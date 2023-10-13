His Birth Mom Scolded Him For Introducing His Stepmom As His Mother At His High School Graduation Ceremony

Have you ever been caught in an uncomfortable situation where you can only invite a certain amount of people to a big event?

One teenager was scolded by his birth mom after he introduced his stepmom as his mom at his graduation ceremony.

He’s 18-years-old and has an interesting family history.

His dad and birth mom, Melanie, became pregnant with him when they were only 18. Melanie originally thought she wanted to have a family at that age, so his parents dropped out of school when he was born to raise him.

Unfortunately, when he was only six months old, Melanie decided she wasn’t as ready to be a mother as she thought and abandoned him and his dad.

While he was a baby, his dad and his dad’s grandparents took care of him while his dad went back to school. There, his dad met an exchange student from India named Anita and married her when he was a toddler.

After his dad and Anita graduated, they all moved to a different state. His dad and Anita got P.h.ds and jobs as professors at a local college. When he was eight, Anita gave birth to his little brother, Peter.

Since he was a kid, he’s been calling Anita ‘mom’ because she stepped into a mother figure role for him when he was little.

“Ever since I could talk, I called Anita mom,” he said.

