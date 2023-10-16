His Brother-In-Law Reached Out And Asked For $2,000, But He Offered To Give His Brother-In-Law Work To Earn The Money Instead Of Just Handing Over The Cash

This 44-year-old is married to his wife, 38, and she has a 38-year-old brother who lost his job recently and is struggling to make ends meet.

Her brother asked if he could borrow $2,000 from them. Unfortunately, he and his wife don’t have a close bond with her brother.

For more than a year, he hasn’t been in communication with them, and, according to his long-term girlfriend, he despises them.

“I offered a compromise where we would hire him to do some work, mainly painting inside the house, to earn the money. We could even advance him half the money so he could catch up on some overdue bills,” he said.

Her brother outright rejected the offer and was angry afterward. In 2007, his wife immigrated from Brazil. Several years later, her brother followed.

Tragically, their parents passed away a few years apart from one another when his brother-in-law was about 19 or 20 years old. This was why he moved to the United States.

He and his wife assisted his brother with his immigration, and they also guided him through the process of earning an Associate’s degree in IT.

After their parents passed away, his wife handled everything related to their parents’ estate, and her brother didn’t do anything to help. But he thought that this could have been because of how young her brother was at the time.

$5,000 of their parents’ money remained, and his wife gave all of it to her brother because she was older and more financially stable than he was.

