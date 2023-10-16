His Brother Is Dating His Wife’s Bully From High School, And His Wife Thinks He Needs To Tell His Brother To Stop Seeing This Girl

This 27-year-old man met his 27-year-old wife 4 years ago, and they just tied the knot. Now, he has a brother who is 3 years older than he is, and his brother instantly liked his wife as soon as they were introduced to one another.

His wife and his brother are now great friends, and they have an excellent relationship.

Pretty recently, his brother met a woman through a dating app, and he really likes this woman a lot. He and his wife were thrilled for his brother, as he has really struggled in his dating life.

The three of them always have football watch parties at his brother’s house, and his brother mentioned that at the next one, they would be able to meet his new girlfriend.

Yesterday was the day they finally got to meet her, and his wife quickly lost her excitement.

“Turns out, his new SO is my wife’s high school bully,” he explained. “When they met, they recognized each other cordially, maybe a bit awkward, but afterward, I could tell my wife was super uncomfortable.”

“We made up an excuse and left early. On the way home, she told me about her bully, but not with a lot of detail.”

“Before going to bed, she told me I need to demand my brother that he stop seeing her. I know she was distressed, but I don’t know if I can do this. My limited interaction with her was pleasant. There were no other obvious red flags from her bully I could detect.”

He thinks that perhaps he could issue a warning to his brother about his new girlfriend being his wife’s old bully, but he doesn’t think it’s his place to tell his brother who he can or cannot date.

