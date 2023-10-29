His Close Friend And Roommate Didn’t Attend His Mom’s Wake Or Funeral After She Passed Away, And He Still Resents Them For It

This 31-year-old man’s mother was diagnosed with dementia and ALS three months apart in 2020.

Understandably, it was devastating for him and the rest of his family to watch his mother go through this, and everything was a whirlwind for them.

Tragically, his mother’s health declined quickly as the illnesses progressed.

“By 2021, she was an absolute shell of her former self. ‘That’s not my mom anymore,’ I’d tell my close friend, 32, and my roommate, 30,” he said.

He’d had close bonds with his friend and roommate for over 10 years.

Throughout the painful and traumatic experience, both his friend and roommate were there to support him and comfort him, whether it was to give him a hug or to sit with him while he cried and vented to them about what he was going through.

“They visited my mom however they could. They listened to her tell the same story about that ‘one time’ they heard a thousand times. And pretended it was the first time they ever heard it every time,” he explained.

During this horrible time in his life, his friend and his roommate were by his side and with his mother every step of the way.

Sadly, his mother passed away on New Year’s Day this year.

