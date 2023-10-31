His Daughter Made Fun Of His Injured Stepson, So Now He No Longer Wants To Pay For Her To Go To College

This 44-year-old man was widowed when his first wife passed away, and his second 42-year-old wife also happens to be a widow.

His wife has a 19-year-old son from her first marriage, and he has a 17-year-old daughter from his first marriage.

He and his wife dated for 5 years and then got married 3 years ago, and their children were introduced to one another at the beginning of their relationship.

His daughter and his wife’s son never had any major problems or issues as they learned to get to know one another.

Now, his stepson was an extremely talented basketball player, and since he used to play in college, he ended up coaching him.

His stepson was good enough to play Division 1 basketball, and he wound up getting several scholarship offers to play in college.

He works as a pharmacist, and his wife is a controller, so they make excellent money but aren’t exactly rich.

When his stepson got offers for scholarships, he realized that they would have enough money to cover the cost of his daughter going to college in full, and none of their kids would graduate with student loan debt.

He then ended up telling his daughter about all of this, which he now says was a giant mistake.

