His Ex Asked Him To Stop Spoiling Their Daughter So Much Because It’s Going To Negatively Impact Her Stepsisters

This 45-year-old man and his ex, Hailey, 40, broke up after she came out as a lesbian, and, luckily, their breakup was civil.

Now, Hailey is married to her wife, Jane, 41, and they have two daughters named Rose, 14, and Mel, 10.

He and Hailey have a 17-year-old daughter together named Anna, and they have a 50/50 custody agreement.

Thankfully, he adores Hailey and Jane, and he believes that they’re both wonderful people whom he is very close with.

While they are all civil with one another, he spends a lot of money on gifts for his daughter, Anna, and it’s become a problem.

“I am fairly well-off thanks to working for years on my business, and I like to buy my daughter the best of the best. She is also not bratty and doesn’t act ‘spoiled.’ She always shares the stuff that I get her (designer bags, dresses, tech, even her new car) with her stepsisters, and they have an amazing relationship,” he said.

For holidays and other special events, he includes her stepsisters, and all of the gifts that he purchases for them are just as pricey as the things he buys for his daughter. He prides himself on being a good family member and not making anyone feel left out.

Despite this, there has always been a pretty obvious discrepancy between the allowance that Anna’s stepsisters have versus the allowance he’s given Anna. When Anna buys fancy things for herself with her allowance money, it’s hard to ignore the vast difference between their allowances.

Even though he’s noticed these things along the way, no one seemed to have any problems with this.

