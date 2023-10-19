His Ex-Girlfriend Is Living With Him And Is Now Dating Someone Else, Which Has Left Him Feeling Heartbroken

This 34-year-old man recently moved to a major city, and then his ex-girlfriend reached out to him to say she found a new job.

He was thrilled for her, and he said he was happy to help her find a place to live in his city. He spent several days searching for an apartment for her before realizing that there was no way she could afford to rent anything alone.

He then mentioned to her it probably would be best for her to find an apartment she could share with a roommate, but he didn’t mean with him when he suggested this.

Instantly, his ex-girlfriend said she would like to share his apartment since he happened to have an empty bedroom.

He confirmed with his ex that she would be alright with this arrangement, and she said yes, so he allowed her to move in.

“We broke up a few years ago, and we have been seeing each other randomly just for the friendship, family, friends, nothing romantic,” he explained.

“I treasure her friendship, and her family is always warm with me. During the first two weeks, everything went fine.”

“Cooking together, shopping together, watching TV together. So yeah, eventually, I started to have those feelings again. I didn’t say anything, I just kept my distance as usual and did my things normally.”

A few weeks ago, he ended up getting sick with the flu, and his ex jumped in to care for him. She picked up his medication, made him food, and kept the apartment sparkling clean.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.