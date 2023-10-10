His Ex-Girlfriend Said She Would Like To Start Going On Dates With Him Again, But She Also Wants To See Other Guys And Keep Her Options Open

This 22-year-old guy and his 20-year-old ex-girlfriend have had a tumultuous past, as they have broken up and gotten back together several times.

Two weeks ago was the very last time that they split up, and even post-breakup, they have been getting into some ugly arguments with one another.

He figured this was finally the end of them, but yesterday evening, his ex-girlfriend reached back out to him, even though she had previously blocked him from contacting her.

He did apologize for the part he played in their demise, and he actually ended up begging her for one last chance to prove he’s worthy of her.

He then suggested they go slow, not rush, and see how it all plays out. She agreed to this and said they should meet up in person.

They did meet up, and she wound up sleeping over at his place that night. After he had dropped her off back home, he thought they were in a great place.

His ex-girlfriend also messaged him later on to say she would like to start going on some dates with him in an effort to rekindle their relationship.

She pointed out that things aren’t exactly the same between them anymore, and she’s worried she did lose the feelings she had for him.

“She said she couldn’t promise me things would end up working out,” he explained. “She also said she wants to keep her options open.”

