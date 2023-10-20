His Ex-Wife Keeps Coordinating With Their Nanny To See Their Kids While They’re Supposed To Be In His Care, So He Told His Ex To Stop And Wait Until It’s Her Time With The Children

This 44-year-old man and his ex-wife, Sarah, 43, got divorced not long ago, and it was bitter and tense.

They have joint 50/50 custody of their three daughters, who are ages 3, 6, and 9. The placement schedule is two days with one parent, the following two days with the other, and alternating weekends in which their daughters are with that parent for five days.

He and Sarah hired a nanny who takes care of their daughters after school since they both have full-time jobs.

“When the girls are in my care, my ex reaches out to the nanny to see them or have them stop by where she is without consulting me,” he said.

Multiple times, he’s requested that Sarah keep him in the loop about this because they don’t have clear boundaries and rules about how each parent should behave when the other has custody.

Whenever Sarah has randomly asked to see their daughters for these short periods of time while he has custody, he’s realized that their daughters always seem unhappy afterward.

Due to the dip in their daughters’ moods, he asked Sarah to stop doing this.

“Rather than addressing me directly, she texts the nanny (and sometimes includes me), telling her to meet her somewhere with the kids. Today, Sarah texts the nanny (including me in the message) and tells us she wants to pick up the middle girl tomorrow at 3:30 in the afternoon to talk with her,” he explained.

This was after Sarah had already had custody of their daughters for two days, and he had just gotten custody that day.

