His Ex-Wife Publicly Posted Online That He Left Her Since She Couldn’t Have Children, But That’s A Lie

This 36-year-old man divorced his 36-year-old ex-wife three years ago, and it was over the fact that she didn’t want to have children.

They tried for a whole year to get pregnant, but it never happened. Then, his wife revealed to him that she doesn’t even want to have children.

He tried to convince himself that he felt the same way as her, so he stuck their marriage out for another year and a half.

In the end, it dawned on him that he really wanted to be a dad, and so he told his ex-wife this. She replied that she wasn’t going to change her mind and still did not want children one day, and that was the end of their marriage.

Now, he’s engaged to a new woman, and they are expecting their first child together. His fiancée did announce that she was pregnant on social media not too long ago.

“She does have quite a big social media fanbase, so the post did get some attention,” he explained.

“I’m not really interested in social media, that’s her thing, I’ll appear in her videos occasionally, but like I said…not mine. All was well, generally good responses. This was around 2 weeks ago.”

“I went to a gathering with some friends on Saturday. As soon as I walk in,…silence (These are mutual friends of my ex-wife and I). One of my actual friends pulled me aside and showed me something my ex-wife had said online and even attached pictures of us. What she said was so far from the truth.”

His ex-wife basically made a short format podcast-style video, and in it, she claimed he left her since she could not have children.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.