His Ex-Wife Tried To Punish His Teen Kids For Going Out To A Party, But He Told His Ex They Weren’t A Team And She Couldn’t Make Parenting Decisions Since She Disappeared For Years

This man is feeling a wide range of emotions after a recent fight with his ex-wife.

When he was much younger, he got married to a woman he believed was the love of his life.

They had a son and a daughter together.

“Unfortunately, I did not know my wife was an addict when we married. She hid it extremely well until a few years in. I began noticing patterns and eventually confronted her. We split when the oldest was 3, and she signed over custody,” he said.

After the divorce, he was aware that his ex-wife was homeless for a period of time because her parents didn’t want to have any contact with her, and she had nowhere to go. Other than that, he had no other information on what was going on with her.

A year ago, she reached out and told him that she had been sober for the last three years, and now has a reliable job and a house.

He asked her family members to verify these updates, and they all told him that it was accurate, and she was being honest with him.

Apparently, his ex said that she wanted to have a relationship with “‘her kids,'” and even though he was hurt that she referred to their children as only hers, he felt that he should their children to decide whether or not they wanted to see her.

Their son is 16, and their daughter is 17 and turning 18 soon.

Once they thought it through, their children came to the decision that they wanted to try to have a relationship with her.

