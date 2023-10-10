His Fiancée Is A Total Party Girl, And He Feels Like He’s Not As Important To Her As Her Social Life

This 33-year-old guy has a fiancée who is 26, and they are set to get married in six months. They have been together for three years in total.

Now, he says he’s a complete homebody, whereas his fiancée is the opposite and more of a social butterfly.

He largely likes that his fiancée is so socially talented, but usually, she takes things and makes a mess of his feelings.

He often feels disrespected by her and that she cares about her social life and the parties she can go to more than she cares about him.

She also loves going out drinking for 8 to 12 hours straight every weekend, even though he has continuously asked her to come back home at a normal hour.

“We’ve had countless fights about it since she’ll even do it on weeknights and usually not come home till 2, 3, sometimes 4 a.m.,” he explained.

“I have a good crew of friends with significant others, and she’s latched on to them, as a lot of them do go to bars and drink. However, she’s quickly made a name for herself for being one of the drunkest and most “down.”

“I always thought she would appreciate me more and settle into me. It just hasn’t been the case, and when she gets drunk, she gets drunk. Only drinks wine or liquor, and her lips will be red, eyes glossy, it’s just a mess.”

Another thing that bothers him is that his fiancée will text his guy friends directly and not include him at all.

