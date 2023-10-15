His Fiancée Is Accusing Him Of Not Supporting Her Weight Loss Journey, But He’s Offered Many Compromises That She Refuses To Work With Him On

Just yesterday, this man’s fiancée suggested that she wanted to lose some weight. And since he’s always been really supportive of her goals, he asked how he could best help her on her journey.

At that point, his fiancée essentially asked for an exercise partner– wanting him to go on walks with her and work out with her in the evenings.

But they both work from home, and he is typically exhausted by nighttime. That’s why he told his fiancée that she knew working out at night just was not his thing. After all, once he finishes a long day of work, he just wants to relax.

So, he decided to propose a compromise instead.

“Could we meet in the middle and do the afternoons instead?” he asked.

“I’m not saying I won’t attend any of the workouts, but I can’t dedicate time for that when the evening is my wind-down time.”

Well, his fiancée wasn’t very receptive to his idea and claimed that working out in the afternoon would conflict with their work schedule.

Still, he didn’t give up and suggested another alternative: his fiancée joins him for his morning workout routines sometimes.

“So we can balance it out. She can join my morning routine on occasion while I do the same for her in the evening,” he reasoned.

