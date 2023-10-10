His Fiancée Moved Out Of Their House To Live Alone For A Bit, But She Said It’s Not A Breakup, As She Hasn’t Given Up

This 27-year-old man has a fiancée who is 25, and they have been together for 8 years. He proposed to her close to a year ago, and they both are in an interesting situation in that they went straight from living with their parents to living with one another.

They never had any roommates or anything like that before living under one roof, and they moved in together three years ago.

Everything seemed to be smooth sailing, but then a few weeks ago, his fiancée said to him that she wants to move out of the house that they are living in since she never got to see what it was like to live alone.

“I’ve already committed to getting married, but she thinks when she moves out that she’ll know what she truly wants,” he explained.

“I already know that I want her for the rest of my life, and not knowing the end result kills me. She moves out next week and will be taking over the rest of someone’s lease until March.”

His fiancée will be living alone for a few months, and she considers it to be an opportunity, that way she can make sure she doesn’t have any kind of regrets down the line after they do get married.

She doesn’t want to wake up one day in 10 years after tying the knot and think that there is something to feel remorse over.

He’s positive this isn’t because she’s secretly seeing another guy, and his fiancée has told him time and again that she’s only moving out to find happiness again and also perhaps try a couple of new things.

“She doesn’t want to date anyone or see anyone,” he said. “So I’m stuck in this house we’ve been renting for over a year, and I’ll be paying more in bills now than the money I make.”

