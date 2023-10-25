His Girlfriend Always Comes Over To His Apartment And Cleans It Without Asking Him, And He Doesn’t Want Her To Be His Maid

This 27-year-old guy has been dating his 25-year-old girlfriend for just under two years now, and one thing he has realized is that every single time she comes to his apartment, she ends up cleaning without asking him first.

When he comes home from work, he likes to take a nap, and frequently, he will wake up to find his girlfriend deep cleaning his bathroom or kitchen.

He also has caught her picking up trash or organizing it, washing all of his dishes, and doing other various household chores.

“I appreciate her doing it, but I know it takes a ton of her time and energy,” he explained. “A couple of times, I’ve even found her asleep on the floor partway through cleaning, and when I woke her up, she was super apologetic for not finishing it despite me never asking her to do it in the first place!”

“I know the place isn’t as tidy as it could be because I’m busy with work and struggle with depression, but it just feels weird having her do this.”

“I’ve repeatedly told her she doesn’t need to clean, and I can do it on the weekends, but she says it’s no problem and she doesn’t mind. She’s even said she likes cleaning, and it helps her de-stress, but I still feel bad about this.”

He can also see that the enormous effort his girlfriend is making to clean his apartment is taking a toll on her.

He’s worried his girlfriend thinks she has to play the role of his maid every time she steps through his front door, and that’s not ok with him.

He’s really struggling with how he can tell his girlfriend that he would like her to stop cleaning his apartment every time she comes over.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.