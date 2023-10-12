His Girlfriend Broke Up With Him After Enrolling In A Grad Program And Becoming Very Distant, So He Asked If She Cheated On Him With Another Guy In Her Program, But She Was Furious About This Accusation

For a little more than a year, this man has been in a relationship.

While he and his girlfriend have disagreements, just like any other couple, things have gone smoothly for them.

A bit ago, his girlfriend enrolled in a graduate program in another state, which would last several months.

Sadly, he wasn’t going to be able to see her too often while she was in her grad program.

Leading up to the start of her program, they decided that he would take time off from work so that he could come to see her in a couple of months.

Then, his girlfriend started her grad program, and understandably, she became very busy. She didn’t text or call him as often as she used to and would take longer to respond to him.

At first, he wasn’t concerned and had expected this to happen.

But over the next several weeks, his girlfriend never texted him first, and they hardly ever talked on the phone when they used to quite often.

He normally has a lot of anxiety, but he tried to keep in mind that she was most likely swamped with her studies.

