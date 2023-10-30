His Girlfriend Called Him Selfish When He Said He Didn’t Want To Pay More For Groceries Than What They Agreed On

This 26-year-old guy lives in the UK with his 24-year-old girlfriend, and they split their rent, groceries, and other bills right down the middle.

His girlfriend is the one who does the grocery shopping in their household, as she goes with her parents, and it’s a way for them to get to spend some extra time together.

While he does offer to go and pick up groceries to make things more equal, she never takes him up on his offer.

“We make a list prior to her going and have a budget that we try to stick to,” he explained.

“Sometimes it’s hard if food goes up in price, but we both understand that that can happen, and both are fine paying a bit more due to increased prices.”

“The problem I had last week is my girlfriend went shopping with her mum and ended up buying a lot of things that weren’t on the list. Some of this was for both of us, but still things I didn’t particularly want, and some of it was just for her.”

His girlfriend informed him that she had spent about $30 more than they had agreed upon for her latest trip to the grocery store.

He thinks if she keeps this behavior up, they’re going to end up spending about $60 more a month on things he doesn’t believe he should be footing the bill for.

He pointed out to his girlfriend that he didn’t agree with having to pay more money simply because she wanted to buy some items that were not on their grocery list.

