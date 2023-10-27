His Girlfriend Dumped Him Because He Didn’t Get Her A Boo Basket This Year

This 21-year-old guy has been dating his 19-year-old girlfriend for more than two years now, and recently, she ended up dumping him because he didn’t buy her a Boo Basket.

In case you don’t know what that is, a Boo Basket is a cute basket filled with fall and Halloween-themed gifts and treats to give to your loved one.

They’ve been taking over TikTok, as lots of husbands have been filming themselves assembling and delivering them to their wives, though you can give them to anyone special in your life.

Anyway, he says that he has got his girlfriend Boo Baskets for the last two Halloweens in a row, and so he thought that his girlfriend just expected him to get her one this year, even though it doesn’t come across like she has appreciated his previous efforts with them.

“…It seems like this has become expected rather than appreciated, whereas I think of a Boo Basket as an extra surprising gift,” he explained.

“When I had told her I was not getting her one this year after her dropping hints almost every day, she freaked out something like “I don’t go the extra mile like every other guy” and proceeded to complain about never receiving surprise flowers or gifts.”

“I do gifts during your standard times, flowers and chocolates for valentines/our “anniversary,” gifts for birthday and Christmas. I feel as if I’m not in the wrong with this whole thing, however, I don’t know what to do.”

He’s a broke college student and really doesn’t have extra money lying around to just spoil his girlfriend with.

Regardless, none of this is about the $50 it would have cost him to get her a Boo Basket; it’s the fact that his girlfriend just thinks he should be buying her presents, and he feels unappreciated.

