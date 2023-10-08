His Girlfriend Is Angry At Him For Throwing His Brother A Party In Vegas To Celebrate Him Not Having To Pay His Ex-Wife Alimony Anymore

This man’s brother had a lot of ups and downs with his now ex-wife before they eventually filed for divorce.

In his opinion, both his brother and his former sister-in-law were to blame, and both of them made a lot of mistakes, so he doesn’t think that either of the two could claim otherwise.

Since his brother made a lot more money than his ex, several times over, the court ordered him to pay his ex alimony.

Because his brother and his ex were married for less than a decade, this meant that he needed to keep up with alimony payments for half the amount of time that their marriage lasted.

This month is the final time that his brother will have to pay alimony to his ex-wife. In celebration of this, he and some other friends are planning to throw an end-of-alimony party for his brother.

“We’re planning a week-long stay in Vegas at the Wynn and will chip in to fully cover his end,” he said.

The plan is for the trip to happen at the end of September, and there are over 12 guys who are going. So, they’ve been texting each other and discussing the details so that they have everything organized.

When he and the guys first came up with the party idea in the first place, he told his girlfriend about it, and she wasn’t thrilled.

It had nothing to do with him going on a vacation with just his male friends because he and his girlfriend have gone on separate trips in the past with no problems.

