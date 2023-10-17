His Girlfriend Screamed At Him After He Bought Her Presents For Their Anniversary

This 25-year-old guy and his 26-year-old girlfriend celebrated their anniversary yesterday. Two days ago, they talked about what they should do to celebrate.

Since they are in the middle of moving into a new place and just signed a lease, so they thought it would be best to not really do anything so that they could save their money.

“I had been paid recently, and I decided that I would still get her something as I did not want to show up to her house empty-handed (flowers, chocolates, a framed picture of a photo we took on the day we started dating, and a handwritten card),” he explained.

“All extremely cheap. After work on the 16th, I showed up at her house. She had completely forgotten that it was our anniversary, I did not receive a message or anything or acknowledgment.”

“I was not expecting gifts from her as we had discussed this the previous day, but I at least expected her to remember and say something.”

His girlfriend took the gifts from him, put them in her house, and promptly seemed to forget about them entirely.

She did say thank you and sorry for not remembering their anniversary. He then remarked to his girlfriend that it appeared as if she did not care at all, and that made her upset.

Several hours later, his girlfriend absolutely flipped out on him and said the single reason he bought her presents was to try to manipulate her into feeling terrible.

She also called him a mean name, and he ended up leaving and going home. After a bit, his girlfriend then called him, so he took the opportunity to convey to her how hurt he felt that she had not only forgot their anniversary but that she also did not appreciate his presents in the least.

