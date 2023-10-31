His Girlfriend Wants Him To Cut Every Female Friend Out Of His Life Because They Make Her Insecure, But He Feels Like She’s Way Too Controlling

This 27-year-old guy and his girlfriend, who is 29, have been dating for nearly a year. But, ever since the beginning of their relationship, his girlfriend has been insecure about him scrolling on Instagram.

Apparently, she has a ton of insecurities caused by past relationships. So, she is particularly paranoid about what girls he follows on the social platform.

“So much to the point where it’s caused big fights and breakdowns,” he revealed.

Eventually, he and his girlfriend were able to come to a mutual understanding. They both agreed not to follow anyone on Instagram who they’ve been involved with in the past. In other words, no following any old hookups or ex-partners.

Once they both came to that decision, they just unfollowed basically everyone from their past and tried to move on.

However, that was months ago, and his girlfriend’s insecurities are still an issue to this day.

In fact, his girlfriend recently told him that if he has ever found any female friend attractive, then he shouldn’t follow them on Instagram, either. Instead, she wants him to cut basically any female friends who are “attractive” out of his life.

“And this, to me, is just really excessive and controlling, and it feels like my girlfriend has zero trust in our relationship,” he admitted.

It seems like they have hit a breaking point, too, because his girlfriend is now questioning their relationship since she believes that people in committed relationships should cut all people of the opposite gender out of their lives!

