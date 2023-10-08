His Girlfriend Wants To Go On A Two-Night Camping Trip With Just Her Longtime Guy Friend, And He’s Really Not Okay With It

Have you ever had to deal with your partner wanting to do something with a friend of the opposite gender, which made you uncomfortable?

One man is feeling stressed out after his girlfriend informed him she’d be camping for two nights alone with her longtime male friend.

He’s 28 and has been dating his 26-year-old girlfriend for seven months. So far, they’ve had a really great relationship and haven’t gotten into any major arguments.

However, he recently learned something about his girlfriend that has made him very uncomfortable, and he’s unsure what to do.

The other night, his girlfriend told him she planned a two-night camping trip in Colorado with her guy friend, whom she’s known longer than him. He was not invited.

When they first started dating, she went on a solo trip with this friend, and although he had some worries about it, he didn’t say anything because they weren’t exclusive yet. But now that they are, he can’t help but feel uncomfortable, especially because he was cheated on under similar circumstances during his last relationship.

“With that said, I know that she is not [one of] those women and doesn’t deserve to be treated as such just because someone else did something unkind to me,” he said.

“When she told me about the trip, I didn’t react externally, but I immediately felt tormented inside. In my view, it is simply inappropriate to put yourself in a compromising situation like that when you’re in a relationship.”

He’s also upset because he mentioned wanting to plan a camping trip with her over the last few weeks, having no idea she had been planning a trip without him all along.

