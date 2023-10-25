His Girlfriend Wants To Have A Child After Only Dating For One Year, And He’s Just Not Ready, So He Claimed That If She Wants A Baby So Bad, Then She Can Stay Home To Take Care Of It

This 23-year-old guy and his girlfriend, who is also 23, have only been dating for about a year. However, he claimed that his girlfriend has been “on a crazy baby kick” as of late.

To be clear, he definitely wants to have children someday. “But not for some time down the line,” he clarified.

He has tried communicating this with his girlfriend, too. He also told her that if she really wants to have a child right now, then she can be the person who stays home and “takes care of it.”

He detailed how both of them are just starting their careers. So, he doesn’t think they are in any position to welcome a baby into the world.

Not to mention, his girlfriend’s sudden interest in babies personally upsets him since he works remotely between 50% and 75% of the time.

“So I will be the one taking care of the child if we do have one,” he said.

He doesn’t want to be put in that position, either, because he is only starting to make a name for himself both at his company and in his field of work. And he simply isn’t willing to sacrifice his goals to become a father at 23 years old.

That’s why he ultimately stood his ground and reiterated his perspective to his girlfriend: if she wants a kid, she can stay home and care for it.

Well, his girlfriend didn’t take that very well and became seriously angry at him. She was appalled that he would ask her to put their hypothetical child before her career.

