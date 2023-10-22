His Mother-In-Law Called To Express “Concern” Over His Daughter’s Instagram Post In A Bikini, And He Didn’t Appreciate The Input

This 44-year-old man has been raising his 19-year-old daughter, Jessica, on his own since his wife tragically passed away seven years ago.

He and Jessica have been coping with this painful loss in healthy ways, and they have a close bond with one another.

Throughout the years, they have been extremely open and honest with each other and communicate effectively, which has been incredibly beneficial for both of them.

Since his wife passed away, his daughter’s friends’ mothers and his mother-in-law have been extremely supportive as he navigated parenting a teenager alone.

During the past year, Jessica’s posts on Instagram have been a topic of concern.

“I don’t believe my daughter is out of line in anything she posts, although she does show off her figure more and more since she left for college,” he said.

This summer, his mother-in-law called him and said that she was worried about Jessica’s most recent Instagram post.

In the photo, Jessica was wearing a pretty tiny bikini, and he did acknowledge that this post was, so far, her boldest, but he didn’t think it was anything too over-the-top.

“I let my mother-in-law know I am supportive of Jessica expressing herself, even in a bikini, and that I felt strongly that her hourglass figure shouldn’t be held against her,” he explained.

