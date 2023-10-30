His Sister Is Furious That He’s Supporting His Brother Instead Of Punishing Him After His Brother Cheated On His Wife And Started A Relationship With His Mistress

This man’s brother, Jake, separated from his wife, Kate, whom he had been dating since they were in high school.

Jake and Kate have two children together, and he is their godfather.

He considers Jake one of his best friends.

Their sister, Claire, has been friends with Kate since they were in middle school together. They were the maids of honor at each other’s weddings, and they still have a close friendship.

“In the last six months, Jake confided in me that he fell for his co-worker and let things slip into a physical affair. I encouraged him to tell Kate and be honest about it so as not to live in a lie,” he said.

So, Jake took his advice and confessed to Kate that he was cheating on her.

It seemed like Kate was in denial about the fact that their marriage was over, and she asked if they could work through their issues and stay together.

In response, Jake said that he couldn’t do it because he would be suppressing his feelings for the other woman.

Now, Jake and Kate are in the middle of their divorce, and Jake is exclusively dating his co-worker.

