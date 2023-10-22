His Sister Keeps Pressuring Him To Date And Implying His Daughter Needs A New Mom Following The Loss Of His Late Wife, So He Told Both His Sister And Daughter To Stay Out Of His Love Life

This 39-year-old man is currently a single father to his daughter, who is 11. Tragically, when his daughter was just 2 years old, his wife passed away in an accident.

Since then, he has tried his best to keep his wife’s memory alive, especially for his daughter, who does not have many memories of her mother, given her young age at the time of the loss.

However, the grieving process has undoubtedly been tough for him, and he admitted to feeling like he has not entirely gotten over the death of his wife.

“It doesn’t dominate my mind space as it used to, and I can lead a fairly normal life,” he explained.

“But I don’t want to date anyone because I’m not ready or interested, and it’s not fair to date someone else if I’m not completely over my wife.”

His younger sister, though, does not entirely agree. Apparently, she has been pushing him to get back into the dating pool ever since one year passed following his wife’s death.

His sister– who is three years younger than him– has even tried to introduce him to a couple of women over the years. And while he did not appreciate that at all, his sister just kept doing it.

“She says she is looking out for me, which I understand, but I wish she would just respect my wishes,” he said.

Last year, he started to become even more ticked off with his sister’s pressure, too, after she started to pass her perspective onto his daughter.

