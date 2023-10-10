His Sister Wants To Be Allowed To Wear A White Dress To His Wedding So Everyone Knows She Had An Important Role In His Relationship

This 32-year-old man is marrying his 31-year-old fiancée next month, and she is the love of his life.

He met his fiancée back in college, and they began seriously dating after they graduated. It was actually because of his sister, Mia, that he even met his fiancée.

Mia was the one who introduced the two of them, and Mia is best friends with his fiancée too. Three years ago, he and his fiancée got into an enormous disagreement about having children, and Mia was the one who helped smooth everything over between them.

“It’s no exaggeration to say my sister is the reason my fiancée and I are still together,” he explained.

“However, fast forward to our wedding planning. We, of course, asked my sister to be a bridesmaid, she is one of the most important people in our lives. She has been a rock.”

“She proposed another idea, that she would be the maid of honor because she feels without her, there would be no wedding at all. She wants to wear a white dress and stand at my fiancee’s side during the vows.”

If you think that sounds strange of Mia, he insists she’s not attempting to be like his bride or anything with wanting to wear a white dress.

Mia just believes that this outfit will make it easier to distinguish her as the one who played matchmaker and made their love life possible.

He knows Mia played a very incredible role in even getting him and his fiancée together, but Mia wanting to wear white and hover over his fiancée’s side while exchanging vows is going too far.

