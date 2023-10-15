His Son Told Him He Needed To Put Himself Out There More Before He Ended Up A Lonely Man, But He Claimed He Wouldn’t Take Life Advice From An 18-Year-Old, And Now His Son Won’t Come Home Until He Apologizes

At the beginning of 2020, this 40-year-old man’s ex, also 40, came out to him as a lesbian.

When he heard this news, he was devastated, and since they broke up, he hasn’t dated or been in a relationship. He just doesn’t think it’s worth it to try to find a new partner.

Now, the only communication he has with his ex is in relation to the co-parenting of his 18-year-old son.

His son is from a former relationship, and he raised his son by himself until he met his ex.

She is the only mother figure that his son has ever grown up knowing, and he’s always accepted their strong bond.

Since the breakup, his son has spent the majority of the time living with him, but he still sees her often.

Not long ago, his son began a new job.

“His trainer/mentor at his job is an ex-colleague of mine, E, 39. E was a good mate of mine at work for three of the last four years. In fact, I would say my bestie, really. When she left, I haven’t spoken to her, really. My son’s always talking about how much E talks about me and asks about me and teases me about how he thinks she has a crush on me. I usually just laugh it off,” he said.

A couple of days ago, his son was thrilled when he got home after a day at work. The reason he was so happy was because he received an invitation to his company’s Christmas party, and guests were able to bring a plus one. He was planning to bring his girlfriend.

