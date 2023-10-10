His Wife Became Friends With A New Guy After Their Daughter Left For College, And He’s Begun To Feel Extremely Jealous Of How Much Time They Spend Together

This 47-year-old man is a relatively shy person.

He doesn’t talk to people a lot, and it’s a struggle for him to converse with others, and he assumes this is related to his autism.

His wife, Becca, 48, also has autism, but she is much more communicative than he is.

“She needs a lot of talking to feel seen, understood, and experienced. Until recently, we’ve had an extremely verbal daughter at home, and Becca has had many friends, all of whom have helped fill the conversational gap I leave, and none of them I’ve ever been jealous of,” he said.

Not long ago, their daughter moved away to attend college, and due to a lot of different reasons, Becca unfortunately no longer has connections with most of her friends anymore.

Then, her wife became friends with Nick, 31, who is straight.

Becca helped get Nick a position at her workplace, and they now work together in a small office environment.

She has lunch with Nick throughout most of the work week, and they text each other before they come into the office in the morning, after they’re done with work and have gone home, and into the night.

“They go out at least once a week, and it’s usually something like this (example from a couple of weeks ago): Dinner at an Italian restaurant, BYOB. They share a bottle of wine over dinner and talk for an hour or two, then go back to his place for a movie. After the movie, they go for a walk along the train tracks and discuss it. Typically, it is somewhere around five hours in total. Another time, they drove out to the woods an hour or so away for lunch, hike, and dinner, about eight hours,” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.