His Wife Finally Got To Go Out With Her Friends For The First Time In A While, But She’s Angry That He Got A Babysitter For Their 2-Year-Old And Went To A Party Instead Of Staying Home With Their Daughter

When you and your spouse become parents, adjusting your schedules and finding time to go out with friends can be really difficult, especially if you’re going out at different times.

One man upset his wife after he asked a family member to babysit their two-year-old while he attended a birthday party, and his wife went out for the first time in a long time.

He and his wife have a two-year-old daughter. Since she was born, their social lives have changed. His wife was never very social, to begin with, and now that she’s a mom, she only goes out and sees friends less than six times a year.

On the other hand, he was always very social and has had to turn things down quite a bit since becoming a father. Now, he tries to see some of his friends at least once a month.

When he does go see his friends, his wife always insists on staying home and taking care of their daughter. He tries his best to help take care of his daughter and get her ready for bed until he has to leave to make things easier for his wife.

“I always offer for my wife to sleep in the next day or something similar in exchange for me going out so that it’s not a one-sided thing,” he said.

The other day, his wife told him she finally had plans to see friends over the weekend and would be gone in the evening one night from 6:00 p.m. until late. He was prepared to stay home and watch their daughter, but then, right after his wife made plans, he was invited to a friend’s birthday party for that same night, and it was a friend he hadn’t seen in a while.

He’d be at the birthday party from 5:00 p.m. until late, so he had to make a plan with his wife.

He contacted a family member who’d be happy to watch their daughter that night and show up before he had to leave. But when he told his wife the seemingly good news, she was irritated.

