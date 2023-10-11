His Wife Fired Their Nanny And Now Expects Him To Watch Their Two Kids Alone While He Works From Home, So He Gave His Wife An Ultimatum

Sometimes, when you’re a working parent, you have to accept that you need some other form of child care and make sacrifices.

One man is frustrated with his wife after she fired their nanny and expects him to take care of their two young kids while he works from home.

He’s 42 and has two little kids with his 33-year-old wife, Danielle. Their kids are four and two years old.

Six months ago, their family moved to a city because Danielle had gotten an office job there. Since then, he’d been working from home, and they hired a nanny named Esme to watch the kids.

While he really appreciated Esme and thought she was great at her job, she didn’t stay with their family for long.

“Danielle got it into her head that Esme was going to try and get me away from her [so] she fired her,” he said.

“It was a ridiculous assertion. I love my wife. But she insisted. She then proceeded to kibosh any nanny that the agencies sent, even the male one, because she thought it was ‘weird’ to have a male nanny.”

Since firing Esme, Danielle has been nagging him to watch the kids while he works from home. However, he doesn’t think that would be possible, as he works a busy job and is responsible for 65% of their household income, so he can’t balance work and the kids.

In the meantime, he’s asked his parents to stay with them to watch the kids while he works, but Danielle isn’t happy with that arrangement either.

