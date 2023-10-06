His Wife Is Constantly Gushing About Her Friend’s Son, And He Finally Said He Doesn’t Want To Hear It Anymore Because She Never Talks Like That About Their Own Daughter

This man and his wife have been married for around three years, and they have one child– a 2-year-old daughter– together. And one of his wife’s friends also has a baby, but the child is a 1-year-old boy.

According to him, his wife also always wanted to have a son more than a daughter. So now, he cannot help but notice how much his wife gushes over her friend’s son instead of their own little girl.

Apparently, each time that his wife hangs out with her friend, she will return home and go on and on about her friend’s son– talking about how smart and cute he is.

His wife will tell various stories and won’t skimp on the details, either. She will also take videos and photos of her friend’s kid and even send them to him.

“That sounds cute and everything, except that she never talks like that about our kid,” he said.

“It’s almost as if she wishes that kid was hers.”

Just the other day, his wife went to hang out with her friend, too, and the same exact thing happened all over again.

She came back and started going on about how she “couldn’t believe” how cute her friend’s baby was.

And at that point, he stopped her halfway through her statement. Then, he told his wife that he just didn’t want to hear about her friend’s kid anymore.

