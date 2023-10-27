His Wife Is Obsessed With Taylor Swift, And He Thinks It’s Super Odd, But Whenever He Brings Up His Opinion, She Gets Angry At Him

Ever since Taylor Swift started dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, game days have taken on a new energy.

All of a sudden, Swifties across the country who couldn’t care less about football before have begun tuning in just to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift cheering on her new beau from a box suite. Users on social media also can’t stop talking about the brand-new couple, sharing clips from games, memes, and “hot takes.”

Well, this 26-year-old guy has gotten a front-row seat to similar fanatic behavior with his wife, who is also 26. Apparently, she is utterly obsessed with Taylor Swift. And quite frankly, he finds it super weird.

For some context into their relationship, they have been together for about seven years. According to him, his wife never really mentioned Taylor Swift at the start of their relationship, either.

“But sometime around 2020, maybe 2019, Taylor Swift started getting bigger in her life,” he recalled.

Then, earlier this year, his wife splurged and spent a whopping $3,000 just to see the star in concert. About 90% of the music his wife listens to on a daily basis consists of Taylor Swift, too.

“And she watches every Kansas City Chiefs game now because Taylor will be there,” he added.

He has tried to broach the topic of his wife’s obsession before, telling her that the whole thing seems odd to him. After all, he believes that his wife is too old for such fan behavior at 26.

However, his wife always just brushes off his concerns or gets really angry when he brings up her fanaticism.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.