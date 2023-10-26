His Wife Lied To Him About Being Pregnant As A Way To Keep Him In Her Life And Prevent Him From Moving On

This 28-year-old man met his wife, who is the same age as him, 7 years ago. His wife is the highlight of his life, and he truly loves her.

Even his friends and family members think she’s wonderful, and he doesn’t know a single soul who has a bad thing to say about his wife.

He and his wife also have a daughter who is now 2, and his wife is really thriving in her role as a mom.

“When we met, I had just graduated from college and was feeling generally aimless, though I knew I had to get out of the state we lived in,” he explained.

“Which is why when I met her, I didn’t pursue anything, though we both had very intense feelings for each other. We had something very similar to a relationship, and it was hard on both of us when I moved across the country for grad school. I knew I didn’t want to do long distance, it’s just nothing I had wanted to do with anyone.”

“I had to lock in with school almost immediately, and it was easy to keep moving forward. She had just graduated undergrad as well but was having a hard time finding work, so it was probably much easier for her to dwell on the heartbreak of our separation.”

In the few weeks after he left, they drifted apart. But then, one day, she reached out to him to see how he was doing before asking why they hadn’t been speaking that much.

He informed her that he had begun dating other women, and she took that news quite poorly.

The day after that conversation, she sent him an ultrasound photo, and his world was turned upside down.

